LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police says two hikers have been rescued after being stranded overnight at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.
Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon says a man and a woman in their 30s were reported stranded on Tuesday night on the north side of Rainbow Mountain in Juniper Canyon.
A Las Vegas police spokesman told KSNV-TV that the two hikers were rescued Wednesday morning.
He says weather conditions at Red Rock prevented their search and rescue team from responding earlier.
Las Vegas police say the hikers were low on food and water and did not have the proper equipment for getting down the mountain.