HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu firefighters rescued two people at the Haiku Stairs Trail.

The Star-Advertiser reports that the hikers were rescued Sunday with assistance from a helicopter.

The two visiting men began their hike Sunday morning from the Moanalua area to access the Haiku Stairs, and were on the way down when they both slid and were injured.

The two hikers were airlifted, one at a time, to Kaneohe District Park and then were transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services.

The shuttered staircase that scales high up the Koolau Mountains — requiring trespassing — has become a popular unsanctioned hike.

In March, state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ trails and access specialist, Aaron Lowe, said there had been a dramatic increase in people going to places that are obviously dangerous.

