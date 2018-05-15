CRESWELL, Ore. (AP) — Former administrators at an Oregon high school have been reprimanded for mocking two female students in text messages.

The Register-Guard reports the state’s educator licensing agency, Teacher Standards and Practices Commission, found that the conduct of former Creswell High School Principal Andy Bracco and former Vice Principal Jordan Osborn was “unprofessional and violated professional standards and local policies” when the pair exchanged text messages about the weight of a student while at a boys basketball game.

Bracco and Osborn, in the text conversation, also speculated whether another student was snorting cocaine.

A person sitting behind Osborn anonymously took a photo of the text exchange and shared it.

The two administrators, who had apologized for their actions and resigned from their jobs, were placed on 1-year probation, which required them to complete counseling and training.

