DALLAS (AP) — Two men have been taken into federal custody on charges of trafficking a Texas middle-school student for sex.

Federal prosecutors in Dallas said in a statement Thursday that 43-year-old Shawn Dale Sanders and 34-year-old Shenandoah West Moneypenny each face one federal count of conspiracy to use a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.

The 13-year-old victim told law enforcement she met Moneypenny online earlier this year. Using a Craigslist ad, Moneypenny arranged for the girl to have sex with men, including Sanders, who sent pictures to Moneypenny as payment.

Sanders and Moneypenny were arrested Dec. 18 and are being held at the Kaufman County jail without bond. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys.