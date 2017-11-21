DENISON, Texas (AP) — Police say two North Texas teenagers have been arrested after a 5-year-old boy was killed and his 11-year-old brother wounded by shots fired into a house.

Denison police say 18-year-old Ryan Clay and 17-year-old Sabrina Nino, both of Sherman, were being held Tuesday on charges of capital murder of a child under age 10. Bond is $1 million each.

Police are seeking a motive in Sunday night’s gunfire. Lt. Mike Eppler says police aren’t sure if the shots came from someone in a vehicle or on foot. Several other people were inside the home.

The 5-year-old boy died at a Denison hospital. Police didn’t immediately provide details Tuesday on the older brother, who’s hospitalized in Dallas. Their names weren’t released.

Jail records didn’t immediately list attorneys for Clay or Nino.