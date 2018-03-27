SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Two gray whales drew a crowd as they swam very close to shore on the Southern California coast.
The whales spent much of Monday at the mouth of the San Gabriel River between the cities of Seal Beach and Long Beach.
Biologist Justin Greenman of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tells The Orange County Register the whales appeared to be having a good time and there was no indication of distress.
Gray whales are currently migrating north from the lagoons of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula to the arctic seas, where they will spend the summer feeding.
Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com