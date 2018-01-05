The Senate Judiciary Committee effort played into a broader campaign waged by conservatives to cast doubt on the Trump-Russia investigations.

WASHINGTON — More than a year after Republican leaders promised to investigate Russian interference in the presidential election, two party leaders on Friday made the first known congressional criminal referral in connection with the meddling — against one of the people who sought to expose it.

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a senior committee member, told the Justice Department that they had reason to believe a former British spy, Christopher Steele, lied to federal authorities about his contacts with reporters regarding information in a dossier he helped create, and they urged the department to investigate.

The request raised the stakes in the battle over the investigations into President Donald Trump, his campaign team and Russia.

Trump and his allies also have demanded that the Justice Department reopen its investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email server and the Clinton Foundation. FBI agents are focusing on whether any foundation donations were made in exchange for political favors while Clinton was secretary of state from 2009 to 2013. Career prosecutors had shut down the investigation in 2016 for lack of evidence.

During the campaign, Trump branded his rival “Crooked Hillary” and promised to send her to jail if he won. He briefly struck a more magnanimous tone after the election and said he had no interest in pushing for a prosecution.

But as his legal problems have mounted, Trump has returned to his attack. With four former aides facing federal charges and the special counsel, Robert Mueller, investigating him and his campaign, Trump has openly called for Clinton to be investigated and one of her top aides to be imprisoned.

It is unclear exactly when the FBI renewed its interest in the Clinton Foundation, or whether agents were instructed by anyone in Washington, D.C., to start investigating again.

The Clinton Foundation dismissed the investigation as politicized. “Time after time, the Clinton Foundation has been subjected to politically motivated allegations, and time after time, these allegations have been proven false,” Craig Minassian, a spokesman for the foundation, said in a statement

The referral and the reopened investigation played into a far broader campaign waged by conservatives to draw attention away from the Trump-Russia investigations, and instead turn the veracity of the dossier and the credibility of its promulgators into the central issue.

Grassley’s committee is running one of three congressional investigations into Russian election meddling, and its inquiry has come to focus on, in part, Steele’s dossier that purported to detail Russia’s interference and the Trump campaign’s complicity. The criminal referral makes no assessment of the veracity of the dossier’s contents, much of which remain unsubstantiated nearly a year after it became public.

But the dossier has emerged as Exhibit A in Republicans’ insistence that Obama-era political bias could have affected the FBI’s decision to open a counterintelligence investigation in July 2016 into whether Trump’s associates aided the Russian election interference.

Republicans, including the two senators, have argued that the dossier is tantamount to political opposition research, and claimed that it might have been used by the FBI to open its investigation. They have also said it might have provided the basis for key investigative actions, including a secret court-approved wiretap of a Trump campaign aide.

Current and former U.S. and foreign officials with direct knowledge of the investigation say the federal inquiry did not start with the dossier, nor did it rely on it. Rather, they have said, the dossier and the FBI’s discussions with Steele merely added material to what U.S. law enforcement and spy agencies were gleaning from other sources.

Grassley’s decision to recommend a criminal investigation appeared likely to be based on reports of Steele’s meetings with the FBI, which were provided to the committee by the Justice Department in recent weeks.

It was not clear why, if a crime is apparent in the FBI reports that were reviewed by the Judiciary Committee, the Justice Department had not moved to charge Steele already. The circumstances under which Steele is alleged to have lied were unclear, as much of the referral was classified.

Two Trump associates — Michael Flynn, a former national-security adviser, and George Papadopoulos, a former campaign aide — have pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in the investigation led by Mueller.

Anyone can make a criminal referral to the Justice Department, which is not obligated to take up the matter. But a recommendation from a senior senator who runs the committee that has oversight of the department comes with added weight.

The Justice Department had no immediate comment on the referral, nor did Steele.

But Fusion GPS, the research firm that hired Steele, characterized the recommendation to charge Steele as a smear.

“After a year of investigations into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, the only person Republicans seek to accuse of wrongdoing is one who reported on these matters to law enforcement in the first place,” Fusion GPS lawyer Joshua Levy said in a statement. “Publicizing a criminal referral based on classified information raises serious questions about whether this letter is nothing more than another attempt to discredit government sources, in the midst of an ongoing criminal investigation. We should all be skeptical in the extreme.”

Fusion GPS hired Steele, a former officer of Britain’s MI6 with deep connections in Russia, in spring 2016 to research Trump’s ties to Russia. His findings were ultimately compiled into 35 pages of memos outlining a multipronged conspiracy between the Russian government and the Trump campaign to boost Trump’s candidacy and hurt Clinton, including corrupt business dealings and salacious details alleging an encounter between Trump and Russian prostitutes.

The firm was first hired by The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative website, in September 2015. Its work was later funded by the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign, which paid for Steele’s work.

Since the Watergate scandal, the Justice Department has conducted criminal investigations largely free of political influence from the White House. Trump has declared he has an “absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department.”