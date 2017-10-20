TELLURIDE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two young girls who were found slain at a farm in southwestern Colorado.
The San Miguel County coroner’s office identified the girls Friday as 10-year-old Makayla Roberts and 8-year-old Hannah Marshall. Their mother, Nashika Bramble, and another woman, Madani Ceus, have been charged with murder.
Investigators believe the girls were dead for several weeks before the bodies were found in mid-September on a farm outside Norwood, about 30 miles (48.2 kilometers) west of the ski resort town of Telluride.
Authorities have shared few other details about the case that shocked the town of about 500 people.
Two men and a third woman face other charges in the girls’ deaths, including fatal child abuse.