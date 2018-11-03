LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two girls and one adult walking near a county road were killed in a hit-and-run crash in western Wisconsin.
WEAU-TV reports that the crash happened at 11:41 a.m. Saturday in Lake Hallie, a village located about 95 miles (153 kilometers) east of Minneapolis. Officials say two girls and one adult were killed and two other children were injured. Lake Hallie Police Sgt. Dan Sokup says one victim was airlifted to a hospital and one victim was taken by ambulance.
Police are searching for a black or dark grey Ford-150 pickup from 2004 or 2006 with heavy front-end damage and missing both side-view mirrors.
Lake Hallie police are leading the investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- It’s almost time to set clocks back for daylight-saving time, but what’s the point?
- Turkey: Highest level of Saudi govt ordered writer's slaying
- Bare buns: Half-naked woman falls through Cook Out ceiling
- Woman fought with bus driver, causing bus to fall in China river; 15 feared dead
- Mario Segale, Seattle-area real estate developer who inspired Nintendo's Super Mario, dies at 84
___
Information from: WEAU-TV, http://www.weau.com