ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Two Virginians are among the newest batch of Rhodes scholars.

Both are from northern Virginia: Simone Askew of Fairfax is a senior at the U.S. Military Academy, and Matthew Chun of Arlington is a senior at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Askew is an international history major. Chun is majoring in mechanical engineering and management science and is captain of his school’s wrestling team.

Askew made headlines in August when she became the first black woman to lead the Corps of Cadets at West Point as First Captain.

The two are among 32 in the U.S. chosen as Rhodes scholars. Their scholarships cover postgraduate studies at Oxford University in England.