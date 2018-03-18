COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina police say three people were injured in an overnight shooting in an area that’s the center of nightlife in the state’s capital city.
Local media report the shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday in Five Points in Columbia.
The three male victims, all in their early 20s, were being treated at hospitals. Two victims were listed in critical condition late Sunday morning, while the third was in stable condition.
Columbia police identified the victims as a 23-year-old from Raleigh, North Carolina, who attends St. Augustine University; a 22-year-old who is stationed at Shaw Air Force Base; and a a 20-year-old from Winnsboro.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss VIEW
- McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried
The annual St. Pat’s in Five Points event was held Saturday in the area that’s located near the University of South Carolina.