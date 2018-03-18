COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina police say three people were injured in an overnight shooting in an area that’s the center of nightlife in the state’s capital city.

Local media report the shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday in Five Points in Columbia.

The three male victims, all in their early 20s, were being treated at hospitals. Two victims were listed in critical condition late Sunday morning, while the third was in stable condition.

Columbia police identified the victims as a 23-year-old from Raleigh, North Carolina, who attends St. Augustine University; a 22-year-old who is stationed at Shaw Air Force Base; and a a 20-year-old from Winnsboro.

The annual St. Pat’s in Five Points event was held Saturday in the area that’s located near the University of South Carolina.