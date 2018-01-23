LOS ALTOS, Calif. (AP) — Two freelance journalists have won the first American Mosaic Journalism Prize for their stories about the struggles of U.S. immigrants and others that the prize founders say are underrepresented or misrepresented.

Jaeah Lee of San Francisco and Valeria Fernandez of Arizona were the winners announced Tuesday in California. Each will receive $100,000, making the American Mosaic one of the richest prizes in journalism.

Lee was honored for work that included a story about a mother whose son was killed in a police shootout. Fernandez was honored for her reports on the struggles of immigrants in Arizona.

The prize was created by the Heising-Simons Foundation, a family-run charity in Silicon Valley.