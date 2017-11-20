AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Two people have been found shot to death in a vehicle in South Carolina.
Aiken Public Safety Department Capt. David Turno told local media outlets the victims were found in a car near Aiken High School early Sunday.
Turno said no arrests have been made.
The victims’ names have not been released yet.
No other details were immediately available Monday morning.