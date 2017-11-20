Share story

By
The Associated Press

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Two people have been found shot to death in a vehicle in South Carolina.

Aiken Public Safety Department Capt. David Turno told local media outlets the victims were found in a car near Aiken High School early Sunday.

Turno said no arrests have been made.

The victims’ names have not been released yet.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks

No other details were immediately available Monday morning.

The Associated Press