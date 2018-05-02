CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — A man and woman have been found shot to death in their Maryland home.

News outlets report police arrived on scene around 3 a.m. Wednesday and found the two suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Prince Georgia County Police Department tweeted that the man and woman were pronounced dead on scene at the Capitol Heights home.

WTOP-TV quotes Corporal Lamar Robinson as saying police were called by someone who found the bodies. WJLA-TV reports the man and woman were found by their son. The Washington Post reports few details were available immediately, including the names of those shot and their relationship.

Police are investigating.