INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of two people in the Kansas City suburb of Independence.

The Kansas City Star reports that officers found the bodies early Tuesday inside an apartment while responding to a call. Police are labeling the probe a double death investigation. The names of the two people found dead weren’t immediately released and no details were provided about how they died.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com