ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died after a home flooded and partially collapsed in Pennsylvania during a severe storm with straight line winds and heavy rain.
Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone says that there was eight feet of water inside the house when firefighters arrived Sunday night. Scuba divers found the men’s bodies.
Erie County’s emergency management coordinator, Dale Robinson, told the Erie Times-News that it’s too soon to tell whether the damage was caused by a tornado. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for the county earlier in the evening.
Nearly three inches of rain had fallen by 9 p.m. Sunday.
Most Read Stories
- 26 killed in church attack in Texas' deadliest mass shooting VIEW
- Not even a quack: Washington crushes rival Ducks in record-breaking win
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' dramatic 17-14 loss to Washington WATCH
- Early November chill brings more snow to parts of Seattle area
- After 'absolutely ridiculous' hit, Jake Browning goes on to tie Huskies' passing TD record