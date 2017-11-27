Share story

By
The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police say two people were found dead after a standoff at a central Topeka home.

Topeka police said a standoff began at the home Monday morning after officers responded to a call about a domestic violence situation. When officers arrived, they heard gunfire.

Officers removed one person from the home’s front porch.

WIBW reports Lt. Colleen Stuart said officers eventually sent a robot into the house. The robot found the two people dead.

Their names and the cause of death have not been released.

Police also didn’t say how the person on the front porch was involved.

Information from: WIBW-TV.

