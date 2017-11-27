TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police say two people were found dead after a standoff at a central Topeka home.
Topeka police said a standoff began at the home Monday morning after officers responded to a call about a domestic violence situation. When officers arrived, they heard gunfire.
Officers removed one person from the home’s front porch.
WIBW reports Lt. Colleen Stuart said officers eventually sent a robot into the house. The robot found the two people dead.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Man whose life sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Gregoire now facing Kent murder charge
Their names and the cause of death have not been released.
Police also didn’t say how the person on the front porch was involved.
___
Information from: WIBW-TV.