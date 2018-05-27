NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say two men believed to have been squatters were found dead after a blaze in a boarded-up structure in New Jersey.
The New Brunswick police department says emergency personnel responded to the New Brunswick blaze at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday.
Arriving units reported the structure engulfed in flames that were quickly brought under control.
Police said the building was “an unoccupied structure that was condemned and boarded up” but a search by firefighters located two men on the second floor who were unresponsive.
They were pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. Their names weren’t immediately released.
Authorities said a preliminary investigation suggests the fire was accidental. The victims were believed to be squatters who gained access to the boarded-up structure. Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries.