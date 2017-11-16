PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two men tried to rob a Taco Bell in Florida and crashed into a deputy’s cruiser in an ensuing chase.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Flagler County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Brittany Kershaw says 37-year-old Jason Klokow and 28-year-old Christopher McMillan were involved in the early Wednesday morning holdup of the Palm Coast Taco Bell, and fled without money after employees hit a panic button.

Deputies later spotted a car matching the description, leading to a chase involving several agencies that ended when Klokow and McMillan’s car crashed into Deputy Craig Rossi’s cruiser. Rossi was treated for whiplash and minor injuries.

Klokow faces multiple charges, including robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault. McMillan faces charges including accessory after the fact.

It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

___

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com