TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two shark fishermen are back on land after their boat sank just off Florida’s Gulf Coast.
Ryan Hagler tells WFLA that he and friend Chris Leath were participating in a fishing tournament early Friday when their boat started taking on water. Before help arrived, the men ended up in the water.
A Pinellas County Sheriff’s helicopter crew spotted them around 3:20 a.m. Friday. The men were suffering from hypothermia but are expected to be ok.
Hagler says they were “starting to panic a little” before the rescue crew arrived.
Most Read Stories
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH
- Florida newcomers surge: the latest on another year of record-breaking growth in Seattle area
- 2 shot in Seattle's University District, police say
The men say they lost their 11-foot boat and some $3,000 in fishing equipment.