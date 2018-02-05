FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two fishermen have been found dead after they fell through ice on Saginaw Bay.
The Huron County sheriff’s department says it responded Sunday after a person reported that he’d received a voicemail from a friend who reported falling through the ice off of Fairhaven Township, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Detroit.
The department says an ATV and ice fishing shanty were found in water roughly 4 feet (1.2 meters) deep. The sheriff’s department says the bodies of 73-year-old Dennis Shaw of Fowlerville and 69-year-old Willard Slider of Caro were found nearby.
The department says the call for help appears to have been made about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, but the voicemail didn’t arrive until about 2:30 p.m.
Authorities are urging people to use caution on unpredictable ice.