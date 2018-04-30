LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Two firefighters have been injured while battling a blaze at a mobile home in Florida.

Largo Fire Rescue assistant chief Terry Tokarz tells the Tampa Bay Times the firefighters’ medical conditions were not released, but they did not appear to suffer life-threatening injuries. Tokarz says the Monday afternoon fire was inside the residence.

The flames were brought under control within 45 minutes.

Further details were not reported.

