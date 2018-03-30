HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — An investigation by West Virginia State Fire Marshals has led to arrests and charges for two firefighters accused of starting fires and reporting false emergencies.
Eighteen-year-old Landy Michael Chapman and 19-year-old Allen Black have been removed from the Ona and Salt Rock volunteer fire departments, respectively.
The Herald-Dispatch reports that investigators accuse the pair of setting or reporting fires, and then responding to the calls as firefighters in their personal vehicles. Black’s criminal complaint says he admitted to setting a fire in January, and that he watched Chapman light a fire.
Information from: The Herald-Dispatch, http://www.herald-dispatch.com