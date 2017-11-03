CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two supervisors have been fired and a third suspended as a South Carolina sheriff’s office investigates harassment allegations.

A Charleston County Sheriff’s Office news release said an investigation started Oct. 10 after a reported incident between an employee and a sheriff’s sergeant.

Maj. Eric Watson says the incident involved verbal harassment and inappropriate sexual comments by a sergeant to a female employee.

The statement said the investigation found several violations of policies and procedures.

Watson said the names of the supervisors fired and suspended will not be released until any grievance process is completed.

The news release said the suspended supervisor is now on disciplinary probation.