CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two federal prison inmates in New Hampshire have pleaded guilty to assaulting another inmate at the Berlin correctional facility.

Court paperwork says Leonard Johnson and Robert Dales, both inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution, pleaded guilty to the May 2017 attack. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 27.

The attack was captured on videotape and showed Johnson and Sales punching, kicking, and stomping on the victim. They continued the attack even though prison staff told them to stop. Only after they were threatened with the use of pepper spray did the attack end.

The victim was treated for cuts and bruises to his head, eyes, and ears.