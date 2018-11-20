PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man found dead on the Burnside Bridge in Portland, Oregon, died from a gunshot wound – just several hours after a woman was found dead underneath the Morrison Bridge.
KOIN reports that officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, officers found an unconscious man on the sidewalk in the middle of the bridge. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
What’s believed to be a shooting death happened less than four hours after a woman died from a gunshot wound underneath the Morrison Bridge, which is just a mile from the Burnside Bridge.
Police said they’re working to learn more about the deaths and whether they’re connected.
