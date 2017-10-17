CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Two families have pledged more than $60 million to the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill as the school starts a new fundraising campaign.
The university said Steve and Debbie Vetter of Greensboro have promised to give $40 million to the school to help military families, the business school and the athletic program.
John G.B. Ellison Jr. of Greensboro is giving the school $10 million for faculty recruitment and has promised another $11 million worth of artwork.
The Vetters graduated from the school in 1978. Steve Vetters leads a company that makes pavement markers
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Seattle leaders look to push 'refresh' button with Amazon
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
- Self-driving car accidents: Robot drivers are ‘odd, and that’s why they get hit’
- Athletic director Bill Moos surprises WSU, leaves for AD job at Nebraska
Ellison received degrees from UNC in 1969 and 1972. He owns a company that makes X-ray equipment.
UNC-Chapel Hill wants to raise more than $4 billion in the next five years.