FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A crash of a small airplane killed two Fairbanks men on a hunting trip.

Alaska State Troopers say an airplane belonging to 45-year-old Timothy Sonnenberg was spotted crashed and burned south of Gold Creek.

Sonnenberg and 43-year-old Jason Roberts were reported overdue on Friday morning from a hunting trip to the Nenana (nee-NA-nah) River.

A pilot reported the crash Saturday.

A military helicopter reached the site Sunday and crew members confirmed two bodies in the wreckage.

Troopers say efforts to recover the bodies are underway. The state medical examiner will conduct autopsies.