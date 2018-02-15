NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State University is receiving a $1 million donation from two long-time faculty members. Officials say it’s the largest faculty cash gift in the university’s history.

ISU announced the donation from Carson and Iris Varner on Thursday.

The Varners founded the university’s international business program. With their gift to the College of Business International Business Institute, it will be renamed the Carson and Iris Varner International Business Institute.

ISU President Larry Dietz says the donation will help prepare students “to work in a global economy and live in a global society.”

Iris Varner was director of the international business program from 2000 to 2010. She retired from teaching in 2009, while Carson Varner continues to work as a full-time professor.

The gift is part ISU’s $150 million fundraising campaign.