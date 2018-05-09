PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The co-founder of the Black Parent Initiative and a former chairman of Oregon’s Housing Stability Council have been indicted on charges related to an alleged 2012 sexual assault.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports nonprofit founder Charles A. McGee was accused Tuesday of first- and second-degree sexual abuse, unlawful sexual penetration and sodomy stemming from an incident in May 2012, court records show.

Aubre Dickson faces accusations of first- and second-degree sexual abuse and unlawful sexual penetration from the alleged attack.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says both men have been ordered to turn themselves in to the county jail by 5 p.m. Thursday.

McGee and Dickson are accused of sexually assaulting a woman at McGee’s home in 2012, according to Willamette Week. Naito-Campbell detailed the encounter to the newspaper in February.