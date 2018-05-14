MONROE, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a chemical fire at a research lab in Connecticut injured two lab employees.
The fire was reported Monday at Axel Plastics Research Laboratories in Monroe. A sprinkler system extinguished the flames before firefighters arrived.
Two employees were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their current conditions are unclear.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire marshal’s office and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
