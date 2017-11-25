EXCELSIOR, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say two employees of a boutique store in Excelsior were injured when a car barreled through the store.

Police say the driver appeared to be trying to park directly in front of the Provisions shop Saturday morning and instead slammed into the store and drove at least 50 feet into the building. The car came to rest in a hallway that is linked to other stores in the Excelsior Mill building.

Authorities say the store’s owner and manager were hurt. Investigators characterized their injuries as traumatic but not life threatening.

The woman driving the car did not appear to be injured.