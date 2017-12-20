PRINGLE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota wildlife officials are asking for the public’s help in solving an apparent elk poaching incident near Pringle.
Officials say two spike elk were shot and left to rot last week.
Conservation Officer Ron Tietsort says residents heard gunshots Dec. 13, and the elk were discovered in a field the next day. The carcasses were found in a field off of Pleasant Valley Road about 12 miles southwest of Pringle.
Tietsort tells the Rapid City Journal a cow season is going on, so it’s possible the hunter shot the elk and then saw they were spike elk and left them.
Most Read Stories
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over limit when it derailed at curve before I-5 crossing WATCH
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Close friends who loved trains among those killed in Amtrak train derailment in Washington state
- Here's what we know — and don't know — about Amtrak train derailment near Olympia WATCH
Hunters who shoot the wrong animal are asked to contact South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks right away. Tietsort says officials can work something out and salvage the meat.