PRINGLE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota wildlife officials are asking for the public’s help in solving an apparent elk poaching incident near Pringle.

Officials say two spike elk were shot and left to rot last week.

Conservation Officer Ron Tietsort says residents heard gunshots Dec. 13, and the elk were discovered in a field the next day. The carcasses were found in a field off of Pleasant Valley Road about 12 miles southwest of Pringle.

Tietsort tells the Rapid City Journal a cow season is going on, so it’s possible the hunter shot the elk and then saw they were spike elk and left them.

Hunters who shoot the wrong animal are asked to contact South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks right away. Tietsort says officials can work something out and salvage the meat.