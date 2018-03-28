HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — An elderly couple has been found dead in a local home.
The Hamden Police Department says the two people were found dead inside the home on Blue Hills Avenue following a welfare check.
Police officials say they responded to the home upon receiving a tip that an elderly couple had not been seen in weeks outside the home.
The bodies were transported to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington for autopsies.
No further information on the identification of the individuals has been released. An investigation is ongoing.