DECORAH, Iowa (AP) — A group that keeps an eye on the eagle population in Iowa says two eaglets at a nest in Decorah have died.
Television station KCRG reports that a pathogen carried by blackflies, coupled with recent high heat and humidity, led to the baby birds’ deaths.
The Raptor Resource project — a nonprofit organization that runs the popular webcam trained on the nest — says the birds were hatched on May 18 and May 20, considered late for eagles.
Information from: KCRG-TV, http://www.kcrg.com