CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two dogs have been killed in a Florida house fire that three people escaped from without injuries.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue tells the Tampa Bay Times the home has extensive damage and the three residents will not able to return it. The department says firefighters were called out to the blaze Thursday night.

One firefighter was treated and released from a hospital for minor injuries.

Officials believe an electrical issue caused the fire.

