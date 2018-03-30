CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two dogs have been killed in a Florida house fire that three people escaped from without injuries.
Clearwater Fire and Rescue tells the Tampa Bay Times the home has extensive damage and the three residents will not able to return it. The department says firefighters were called out to the blaze Thursday night.
One firefighter was treated and released from a hospital for minor injuries.
Officials believe an electrical issue caused the fire.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Chinese spacecraft is falling out of the sky, but it's not supposed to happen like this
- Woman dies while climbing bluff in Wisconsin state park
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Trump loses a trusted aide, White House anxiety lingers
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
___
Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.