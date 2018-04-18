Share story

By
The Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno fire officials say nine people were displaced after a house fire where two dogs died.

KTVN-TV reports firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning.

Reno Fire Battalion Chief John McNamara says they were able prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

Authorities say eight adults and one child were displaced after the fire.

Two dogs died in the fire, but a turtle was saved.

Emergency crews and the American Red Cross are working to help the fire victims.

Information from: KTVN-TV, http://www.ktvn.com

