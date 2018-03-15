OLIVETTE, Mo. (AP) — Two dogs are dead after a virus outbreak at the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center, and a third dog treated for the virus is expected to recover.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the dogs were infected with canine parvovirus, a common and highly contagious disease similar to the flu.

St. Louis County Health Department director Faisal Khan told the St. Louis County Council Tuesday that the center has undergone a thorough cleaning and dogs were isolated.

The council was already looking into allegations of problems at the shelter in Olivette. The council voted 3-1 Tuesday to advance an ordinance that would require the center director to be a licensed veterinarian. The measure would not remove the current director, who is not a veterinarian.

