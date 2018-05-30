TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people, including an off-duty Topeka police officer, died in a wrong-way, head-on collision.
The patrol says the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon just north of Topeka. A third person riding in one of the vehicles was seriously injured.
No names have been released but the Topeka police department confirmed one of the dead was an officer in the department.
The patrol says one of the vehicles was going north in the southbound lanes on Kansas 75 when the two vehicles collided.
An investigation is continuing.