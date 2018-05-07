BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Highway Patrol says two people were killed in separate weekend crashes in eastern Montana.
Richland County Coroner Maggie Gist tells The Billings Gazette that 59-year-old Marc Morasko of Glendive died in a motorcycle crash south of Sidney on Saturday afternoon. The patrol says Morasko was southbound on Montana Highway 16 and attempted to pass a truck as the truck was making a left-hand turn. The motorcycle collided with the side of the truck.
Big Horn County Coroner Terry Bullis says 33-year-old Felicia Dawes of Crow Agency died in a single-vehicle rollover near Crow Agency Saturday afternoon. The patrol says the car Dawes was in slid off the shoulder and rolled into a stream bed. Dawes was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Two other women in the car were injured.
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com