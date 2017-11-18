OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — Two people have died in a single-car crash in central Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Cheryl Riegerix was driving the car westbound on a road in Osage Beach late Friday night when it crossed the center line, went down an embankment and hit a tree. Riegerix’s passenger, 45-year-old Cary Whitworth, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Riegerix was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Both Riegerix and Whitworth lived in Osage Beach.