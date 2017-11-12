MARYSVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died after connected shootings in St. Clair County, including one at a busy indoor play center.

Police say a woman was shot Saturday evening at Jump N Jam in Marysville and died later at a hospital. The man described by investigators as a suspect in the shooting was found dead from they believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home in nearby Kimball Township.

Police haven’t released the names of the man or woman.

Dozens of children were in the center at the time of the shooting but there were no other reports of injuries.

The shootings drew numerous officers from city, county and federal law enforcement agencies to the scenes south and west of Port Huron.