MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says a navy helicopter has crashed during a night training flight, killing both pilots.
The navy said the crash occurred while the Ka-29 of the Baltic Fleet was performing a training mission late Thursday.
The Investigative Committee said Friday the helicopter had been making a run to land on a navy ship. It said rescuers have found the helicopter’s debris and the probe is ongoing.
The Ka-29 is a Soviet-designed twin-engine helicopter intended for use from navy ships.
