BELGRADE, Mo. (AP) — Two people are dead after a home in rural eastern Missouri burned.
The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri, reports that the fire broke out Monday afternoon near Belgrade. Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen says the names of the victims have not been released, and the fire is not believed to be suspicious.
The cause of the fire is unknown. State fire investigators are on the scene.
Belgrade is about 85 miles southwest of St. Louis.
___
Information from: Daily Journal, http://dailyjournalonline.com