GLEN ROCK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people died after they apparently re-entered a burning home to rescue a pet in south-central Pennsylvania.

A third person is hospitalized with burns to the face and arms.

The fire broke out early Friday in the home on Foundry Road in Shrewsbury Township in York County. The victims were found in the basement.

No names have been released and officials are trying to determine what sparked the blaze.