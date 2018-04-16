FRIONA, Texas (AP) — A small experimental aircraft has crashed in the West Texas High Plains near the New Mexico border, killing both men aboard.

Authorities say the single-engine Challenger II aircraft went down in a cornfield about 9 p.m. Sunday about 8 miles west of Friona, Texas. It had taken off from a private airstrip about an hour before. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a DPS helicopter found the wreckage about 1 a.m. Monday after relative called 911 just before 11 p.m. to report the aircraft as missing.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the two aboard as Clayton Sides of Dimmitt and Thomas Jacob Hefner of Bovina, both age 25.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.