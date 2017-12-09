COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Finnish Border Guards says two people have been found dead inside a pilot boat that capsized and sank off southern Finland.
The state agency says the pair was found Saturday morning in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea. Finnish broadcaster YLE said they were employees with state company Finnpilot Pilotage Ltd., which operates in coastal waters with thousands of small islands.
In a statement, the state agency said that for unknown reasons their 15-ton boat, which was on its way to pick up another pilot who had completed his work, overturned Friday off Porvoo, east of Helsinki.
Local police are investigating the cause.
