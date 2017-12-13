DETROIT (AP) — Two Detroit police officers have been indicted on extortion charges in connection with a scheme involving stolen and abandoned vehicles.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Wednesday that four retired officers also pleaded guilty in the case in which cash bribes allegedly were given by collision shop owners in exchange for referring the vehicles to their businesses.

Deonne Dotson and Charles Wills were indicted by a federal grand jury. Dotson faces arraignment on Tuesday. Wills’ arraignment has yet to be determined.

James Robertson, Jamil Martin, Martin Tutt and Anthony Careathers are the retired officers. They will be sentenced in 2018.

Federal authorities each was a member of the police department at the time of the alleged offenses.