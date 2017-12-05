LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Democrats are set to compete in a special election Tuesday to fill a Los Angeles-area seat in the California Assembly.

Wendy Carrillo and Luis Lopez are the two names on the ballot for the seat in the 51st Assembly District, which includes the Echo Park, Silver Lake and Chinatown neighborhoods.

Carrillo, a former union organizer and radio host, earned about 22 percent of the vote and finished first of 13 candidates in the initial special election in October.

The seat opened when Democrat Jimmy Gomez, a former assemblyman, was elected to Congress after U.S. Rep. Xavier Becerra became state attorney general.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Carrillo has lined up many powerful endorsements including those of Gomez and the state Democratic Party.

An immigrant from El Salvador, she became a legal resident of the United States at age 13.

Lopez, the director of government affairs for City of Hope Medical Center, has won the endorsement of Planned Parenthood and Equality California, an LGBT rights group. He previously ran for the seat in 2012, losing badly to Gomez.

Whoever wins, Democrats will increase their supermajority in the Assembly to 54 out of 80 seats.

The special election is the fifth in northeastern Los Angeles since last November. Turnout in October’s was about 10 percent, and is unlikely to be much higher on Tuesday.